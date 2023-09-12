Front Row Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Front Row Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 99.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,091 shares during the period. Rithm Capital comprises 1.3% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RITM. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RITM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

NYSE:RITM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 415,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,155. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.65 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.34%.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

