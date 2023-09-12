Front Row Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,468 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 94.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 7,500,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649,257 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,346.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 639,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 595,723 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABUS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 331,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,517. The company has a market capitalization of $341.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.14.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 309.89% and a negative return on equity of 52.00%. Analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABUS. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

