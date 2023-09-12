Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 277,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,476,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 9.8% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 454,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,928,661. The firm has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.