Great Point Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 658,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,839,000. Relay Therapeutics comprises 2.1% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Relay Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,686,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,139,000 after purchasing an additional 174,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,058,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,814,000 after acquiring an additional 422,936 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 238,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 90,606 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,680,000.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RLAY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. 18,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,891. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.03). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 36,562.53%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLAY

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.