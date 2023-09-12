Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,502 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 8.7% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $21,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

