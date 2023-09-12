Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 0.7% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,182.68 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,007.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,749.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $19.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,250 shares of company stock worth $12,420,199 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,111.80.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

