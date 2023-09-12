Great Point Partners LLC Purchases 1,190,807 Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,153,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190,807 shares during the quarter. Gracell Biotechnologies comprises 1.2% of Great Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Great Point Partners LLC owned approximately 4.66% of Gracell Biotechnologies worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,343,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 584,769 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 63.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 613,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 238,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 144,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 135.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 116,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GRCL stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. 10,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,725. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The stock has a market cap of $216.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -1.38. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRCL shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Gracell Biotechnologies from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

