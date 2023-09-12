Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 978,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,372,000 after buying an additional 162,562 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 67.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 529,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 212,472 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 108.3% during the first quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 905,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,090,000 after purchasing an additional 470,962 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 499.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 475,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,708,000 after buying an additional 396,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 2,367,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,674,000 after buying an additional 156,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $80,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,853,933.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $83.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.98.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

