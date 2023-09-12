Game Creek Capital LP Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Game Creek Capital LP grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

