Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after buying an additional 1,243,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,226.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,299,000 after buying an additional 809,232 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 target price (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.3 %

GS opened at $324.65 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.13. The company has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,159,686 shares of company stock worth $18,390,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.