42,546 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Bought by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,000. Greenland Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Celsius as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $93,034,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,725,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Celsius by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,331,000 after acquiring an additional 540,995 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,022,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $29,224,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CELH opened at $199.43 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $206.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.41 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.97.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $9,986,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,062,955.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 55,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $9,986,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,062,955.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 873,608 shares of company stock worth $141,962,128. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CELH. Stephens boosted their price objective on Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

