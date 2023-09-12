Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Gap Down to $18.63

Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.63, but opened at $14.61. Orthofix Medical shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 1,035,944 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OFIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OFIX

Orthofix Medical Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $529.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.69. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 55.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,006,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,154 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,404,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 17.1% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,392,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,207,000 after acquiring an additional 348,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 129.5% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,836,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.