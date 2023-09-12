Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $2.14

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.20. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 2,852,363 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUT shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $1.60 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $485.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 121.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

