Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Gap Down to $22.23

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.23, but opened at $21.66. Freshworks shares last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 115,599 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRSH has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Freshworks from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Freshworks from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.97.

Freshworks Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $377,104.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,214.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $142,022.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,080.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $377,104.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,214.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,749 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,233. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 3,770.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 582,157 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

