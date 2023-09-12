Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Gap Up to $4.78

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.78, but opened at $4.93. Brandywine Realty Trust shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 322,537 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BDN

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $836.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 544.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.