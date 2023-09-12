VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $16.52

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.52, but opened at $16.88. VEON shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 108 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $8.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 131,068,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282,470 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in VEON by 1,979.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 5,234,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VEON by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,037,914 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter worth $12,532,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in VEON by 891.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 704,957 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

