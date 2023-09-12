Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Down to $34.19

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.19, but opened at $32.56. Perion Network shares last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 300,187 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PERI shares. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PERI

Perion Network Trading Down 8.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.00 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 22.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 30.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.