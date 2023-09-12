Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Gap Up to $37.04

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2023

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODDGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.04, but opened at $38.00. Oddity Tech shares last traded at $38.52, with a volume of 34,841 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODD

Oddity Tech Trading Up 1.9 %

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oddity Tech

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.