Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Gap Up to $37.04

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.04, but opened at $38.00. Oddity Tech shares last traded at $38.52, with a volume of 34,841 shares trading hands.

ODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Oddity Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

