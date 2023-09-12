monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Down to $175.66

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $175.66, but opened at $170.02. monday.com shares last traded at $167.74, with a volume of 162,871 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on MNDY. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, August 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.56.
monday.com Stock Down 2.9 %
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.25 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 90.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 12.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 9.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
