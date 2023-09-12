GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Up to $9.30

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.30, but opened at $9.49. GeoPark shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 121,011 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of GeoPark in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GeoPark from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.
GeoPark Stock Up 2.3 %
GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.15 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 165.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GeoPark Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,836,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 151,955 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 770,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.
GeoPark Company Profile
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.
