Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Down to $2.00

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $1.95. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 40,000 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lyell Immunopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $490.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 432.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 160.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 103,178 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 32.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 591,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 143,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 18.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100,493 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

