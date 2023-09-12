Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $13.56

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.56, but opened at $13.19. Opera shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 59,378 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Opera from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Opera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Opera

Opera Price Performance

Opera Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Opera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 934.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.