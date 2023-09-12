CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Gap Up to $20.11

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.11, but opened at $20.57. CareTrust REIT shares last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 54,409 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTRE

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 320.01%.

Institutional Trading of CareTrust REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,195,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $24,217,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 914,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,531,000 after purchasing an additional 888,167 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1,029.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 856,702 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.