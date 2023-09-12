CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $4.19

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.35. CleanSpark shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 1,784,248 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CLSK. HC Wainwright increased their price target on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CleanSpark has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

CleanSpark Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $671.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.20 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 73.22%. Analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

Featured Stories

