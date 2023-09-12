Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Gap Down to $15.91

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.91, but opened at $15.26. Sprinklr shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 332,968 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on CXM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.59.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 17,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $249,951.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,029,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 17,167 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $249,951.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,029,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 285,439 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,409.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,090,741 shares of company stock worth $15,860,547. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sprinklr by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

