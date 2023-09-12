Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Down to $6.04

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.04, but opened at $5.81. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 1,939,598 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RKLB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $4.55 to $7.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.16.

The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $62.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.68 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. Analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 61,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $352,303.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,566,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,521.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 61,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $352,303.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,566,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,521.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 38,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $241,490.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,087.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,142 shares of company stock valued at $712,469. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 18.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,420,994 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,527,157 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $87,615,000 after buying an additional 1,377,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,150,861 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $65,249,000 after buying an additional 932,306 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,177,786 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $34,600,000 after buying an additional 1,094,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 19.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,166,222 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $30,997,000 after buying an additional 845,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

