SAP (NYSE:SAP) Shares Gap Down to $139.17

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $139.17, but opened at $135.15. SAP shares last traded at $136.21, with a volume of 99,405 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

SAP Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $159.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.19 and a 200 day moving average of $131.62.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SAP

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the first quarter valued at about $344,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SAP during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,593,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

