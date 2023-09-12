JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Down to $37.55

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.55, but opened at $36.24. JOYY shares last traded at $37.65, with a volume of 148,809 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YY shares. BOCOM International lowered shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

JOYY Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in JOYY by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in JOYY during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in JOYY by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

