CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.
CTO Realty Growth has raised its dividend payment by an average of 172.3% annually over the last three years. CTO Realty Growth has a payout ratio of -844.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.0%.
Shares of NYSE CTO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a market cap of $387.00 million, a P/E ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 0.83.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1,435.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 180.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.
