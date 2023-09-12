DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,339. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

