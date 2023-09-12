Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Announces — Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:GLADZ)

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5597 per share on Friday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.4 %

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,790. Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $24.45 and a 1-year high of $25.02.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.