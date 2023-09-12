Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG) Announces Final Dividend of $0.08

Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. This is an increase from Regis Healthcare’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
Regis Healthcare Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11.
Regis Healthcare Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Regis Healthcare
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Regis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.