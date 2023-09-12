Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG) Announces Final Dividend of $0.08

Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. This is an increase from Regis Healthcare’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11.

Regis Healthcare Limited provides residential aged care services in Australia. The company offers home care services, including personal hygiene and care, dressing and undressing, mobility and transportation, rehabilitation, and others; and home help services, such as cleaning, cooking, shopping, transportation, and facilitating social outings.

