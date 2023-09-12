TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

TPG Telecom Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TPG Telecom Company Profile

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunications services to consumer, business, enterprise, and government and wholesale customers in Australia. The company owns and operates fixed and mobile network infrastructure, including fixed voice and data network with approximately 28,000 kilometers of metropolitan and inter-capital fiber networks; and 7,000 submarine cable systems.

