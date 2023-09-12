TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.
TPG Telecom Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
TPG Telecom Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TPG Telecom
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for TPG Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.