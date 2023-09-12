Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ OXLCM traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $25.37.
About Oxford Lane Capital
