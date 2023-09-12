Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Enterprise Financial Services has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.38. 5,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $56.35. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $202.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EFSC. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

