Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Raises Dividend to $0.80 Per Share

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.
Frontline has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Frontline has a dividend payout ratio of 93.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Frontline to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.2%.
Frontline Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of FRO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.24. Frontline has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Frontline in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Frontline in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Frontline by 10.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Frontline in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Frontline
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
