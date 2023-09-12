Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.47, but opened at $17.98. Cardlytics shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 68,354 shares.

Specifically, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 25,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $156,768.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,731.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 9,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $60,723.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,122.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 25,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $156,768.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,731.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,355. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Cardlytics Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 128.92%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.54 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

