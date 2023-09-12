Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to earn $16.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of AMR stock traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.19. 33,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,412. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.56. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $116.86 and a 52-week high of $223.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.32 by $2.84. The business had revenue of $858.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.69 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $30.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 46.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AMR shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $197.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.55, for a total value of $3,971,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,511,531.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221,219 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

