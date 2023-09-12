Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXLCO traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

