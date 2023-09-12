Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Economic Investment Trust Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Economic Investment Trust stock traded down C$1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$130.00. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$133.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$134.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$730.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Economic Investment Trust has a one year low of C$121.76 and a one year high of C$138.12.
Economic Investment Trust Company Profile
