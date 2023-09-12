Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Economic Investment Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Economic Investment Trust stock traded down C$1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$130.00. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$133.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$134.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$730.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Economic Investment Trust has a one year low of C$121.76 and a one year high of C$138.12.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

