Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.59. 861,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,126,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $73,081,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,232,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

