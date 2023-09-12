Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes $1.88 Million Position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 247.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 97,789 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 22.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 54.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 43,039 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the first quarter worth about $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PWSC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PowerSchool from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.91.

PowerSchool Stock Up 1.5 %

PWSC opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.23 and a beta of 0.95. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $40,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,468 shares in the company, valued at $968,627.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $40,463.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,627.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $569,944.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,115,882.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,404 shares of company stock worth $2,187,158. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

