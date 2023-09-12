Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Increased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,015 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $3,813,000. Archon Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE DE opened at $400.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a one year low of $328.62 and a one year high of $450.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

