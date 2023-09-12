Greenvale Capital LLP Sells 48,039,841 Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)

Greenvale Capital LLP cut its holdings in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,416,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,039,841 shares during the period. Cazoo Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Greenvale Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Greenvale Capital LLP owned about 6.35% of Cazoo Group worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 882,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 53,608 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,277,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cazoo Group by 10,761.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,364,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,705 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cazoo Group by 67.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 962,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 386,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cazoo Group by 325.9% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 119,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 91,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Price Performance

Shares of CZOO stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Cazoo Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61.

Cazoo Group Company Profile

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. Cazoo Group Ltd was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

