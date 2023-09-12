1,465 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Acquired by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Northern Trust by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.94. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

