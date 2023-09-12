Greenline Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Greenline Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IUSV opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $81.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.08.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.