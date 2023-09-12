Greenland Capital Management LP Buys 73,044 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 374.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,044 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises about 1.2% of Greenland Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CNI. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $109.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.01. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.5996 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

