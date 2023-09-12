Greenline Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Greenline Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,850 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,002,250,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $106,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $106,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,613,619 shares of company stock valued at $49,216,461 in the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.04.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.00, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.80.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

