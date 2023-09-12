Game Creek Capital LP Lowers Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Game Creek Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in RXO were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in RXO by 5.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in RXO during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RXO by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RXO opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 163.00. RXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. RXO had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

RXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of RXO in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research cut RXO from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

