nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,276,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,666,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in nVent Electric by 2,296.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 647,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 620,155 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 286.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 716,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 530,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $257,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $257,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,879 shares of company stock worth $473,817 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. William Blair began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NVT opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $58.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.32.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.